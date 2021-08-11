MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chips are destined for future mid-range 5G devices

MediaTek has increased its portfolio of mid-range smartphone chips with the introduction of the 5G-enabled Dimensity 920 and 810.

The duo is touted as providing cheaper devices with a route to 5G connectivity with the Dimensity 920 the more powerful option here. Made using a 6nm process, the chip will support things such as 4K HDR video recording, and MediaTek suggests it offers a 9% performance boost in gaming over the Dimensity 900.

In terms of the hardware, the Dimensity 920 features 2 ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz, with 6 ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz while the GPU used is the Mal-G68 which comes with four cores. UFS 3.1 storage is supported alongside the latest LPDDR5 memory.

Connectivity should be solid, with the Dimensity 920 coming with an integrated 5G modem with dual 5G SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and multi-GNSS for navigation operations. Other notables include support for cameras up to 108-megapixels with no supposed shutter lag and FHD+ displays at up to 120Hz.

Meanwhile, the even more affordable Dimensity 810 provides what amounts to a minor bump over the Dimensity 800 chip. It too has been manufactured using the 6nm process — like the Dimensity 920 — but does not include all of the features of the slightly more premium chip.

It features 4 ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. Support for 120Hz displays at a maxmium resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixel is retained, while memory takes a drop to LPDDR4X as does the storage to UFS 2.2.

Dual SIM 5G support is enabled but Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 are used here, likely in a bid to help reduce costs associated with the Dimensity 810 versus the Dimensity 920.

MediaTek hints that we’ll see devices utilizing both chipsets by Q3 2021.

