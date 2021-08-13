Bandwidth: Xbox Game Pass teases more additions as GeForce Now keeps growing

If you’re excited about cloud gaming, there’s good news, as some of the best places to play just keep expanding. This week, Xbox Game Pass announced a bunch of new additions including Stardew Valley, while GeForce Now just keeps adding more and more titles.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

Xbox Game Pass adding Stardew Valley and more

This week, Microsoft held an ID@Xbox livestream where a ton of new Game Pass titles were announced. The full list is below, though keep in mind not all of these games are confirmed to be supported in the cloud.

Library of Ruina (Cloud confirmed, available now)

Aragami 2

Evil Genius 2

Pupperazzi

Sable

She Dreams Elsewhere

Stardew Valley

One of the biggest titles confirmed for Xbox Game Pass here is Stardew Valley. Unfortunately, though, the game has not been confirmed to launch on the service’s cloud streaming option, with creator Eric Barone only mentioning “Windows and Xbox consoles” during the Twitch event.

GeForce Now adds 11 more games

This week, Nvidia added 11 more games to its GeForce Now service, with one of the biggest names being Naraka: Bladepoint, which is now available on Steam and coming to the Epic Games Store in September.

For Amazon Luna subscribers, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla over on the Ubisoft+ channel just added its second big expansion with the Siege of Paris. In related news, the Ubisoft+ channel has also added support for a new game, Child of Light.

#NewonUbisoft+:

Move through Paris silently as you meet the right allies, face down your enemies, and strike a blow that will shatter an empire. Play @AssassinsCreed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris on the @Ubisoft+ channel with early access here: https://t.co/IU81kXHNDm pic.twitter.com/ZgmUbRTili — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) August 11, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: