YouTube offers Discord Nitro free to some Premium subscribers, and vice versa too

YouTube Premium delivers an ad-free experience, background play, and several other features, but one of its more underrated perks might be the freebies that subscribers are sometimes offered. Right now, some YouTube Premium subscribers are getting an offer for a free extended trial of Discord Nitro.

In an email being sent to some YouTube Premium subscribers, YouTube says that it has partnered with Discord to offer up a free extended trial to the messaging app’s premium subscription, Nitro.

To thank you for being a member, we’ve partnered with Discord, a social app that connects you with friends and communities from around the world through video, voice, and text. With Discord Nitro, you’ll get an enhanced experience with a personalized profile, emoji upgrades, and more to keep you connected on a fun and deeper level.

Discord Nitro offers users the ability to upload bigger files, boost servers, and even set custom emojis. The subscription is usually $9.99/month, making YouTube’s offer worth about $30. The unfortunate catch, though, is that the offer is limited only to those who have not used Nitro in the past.

In the other direction, Discord Nitro customers are also being offered an extended free trial of YouTube Premium. That offer is also three months and seems to be only for new users as well. More details on the offer are provided by Discord here. The offer is available to all Nitro subscribers and redeemable through the Discord Gift Inventory.

Thanks, Joe!

