Google Home app will start showing activity notifications for all Nest cameras

Google’s latest home security cameras ditch the aging Nest app and focus solely on the Google Home app, but what about users with older cameras too? Google has confirmed that the Home app will start showing Nest notifications for all cameras… at some point.

As mentioned, the new lineup of Nest Cams launching later this month will work only with the Google Home app, from the pairing process down to daily use. That’s in stark contrast to the former lineup, which had to be set up in the Nest app and could only show live feeds in the Home app. Most settings, features, and most importantly notifications were handled by the Nest app.

To help those who own older Nest cameras but may be adding the new generation to their home, Google will make all of those products work together in the same app. Google tells us that the Nest team is “working on bringing the full functionality” of older Nest cameras to the Home app. This most importantly includes seeing notifications for activity or events from older Nest cameras in the Google Home app instead of the Nest one. Google tells us that setup and other controls will also be made available in the Home app.

The unfortunate bit here, though, is that there’s currently no timeline for this to arrive.

