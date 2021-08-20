Alphabet Scoop 132: Pixel 5a review, using the Galaxy Watch 4 and Z Flip 3

This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss their thoughts on the new Pixel 5a and its non-fabric case, a look at the long-awaited Galaxy Watch 4 and its new OS, and Ben’s first week with the Z Flip 3.
- Pixel 5a with 5G Review: Uncompromised $449 value counters a wave of pricey flagships
- Google ditches fabric cases on the Pixel 5a for new design [Gallery]
- Wear OS doesn’t fix the frustrating pairing process for Galaxy Watch 4 on non-Samsung phones
- Galaxy Watch 4 will get Assistant eventually, but only has Bixby now; Google Pay delayed [U]
- Galaxy Watch 4 works w/ Pixel 5’s reverse wireless charging and some Qi pads
- Google Pay for Wear OS gets a facelift, works on Galaxy Watch 4; Messages app rolling out
