OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 rolls out for OnePlus Nord w/ August patch, Bitmoji AOD

OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 is now rolling out for last year’s OnePlus Nord series devices with a couple of new features and the recent August 2021 security patch.

Following in the footsteps of the OnePlus 8 and 8T series in recent weeks, the OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 adds the Bitmoji customization options for the Always-on display plus a number of tweaks related to that new feature. You can also now take a screenshot of the lockscreen when the AOD feature is enabled, like as a way to show off your Bitmoji creations.

The only other new addition is that of the August 2021 security patch, which is good considering that OnePlus has been getting the latest patch to its previous flagship lines. As per the original announcement post over on the official OnePlus Forums, the OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update should be rolling out over the coming days. You can check out the full changelog below:

System Updated Android security patch to 2021.08 Improved system stability

Ambient Display Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )



As we mention, the OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update should be heading out right now, but you might have to wait a few days for it to arrive on your device. It may be worthwhile attempting to pull the update and sideload manually using the excellent Oxygen Updater.

