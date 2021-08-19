OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 rolls out for OnePlus 8T w/ August patch, Bitmoji AOD, more

OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8T, with this update touting a fairly prompt August 2021 security patch and some added features.

A fairly similar update to the one rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 brings all the customization options of the Bitmoji AOD feature, under-the-hood prep for the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro, plus some other fixes for software related issues.

Confirmed as rolling out over on the OnePlus Forums, it’s great to see the very latest patch come with this particular stable build. We’re hoping that OnePlus can really ramp up and get the entire product line updated to the latest security patch before early September, but time will tell. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 for OnePlus 8T update changelog

System Newly adapted OnePlus Buds Pro and brought new powerful features Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD Fixed the failed issue of Navigation gestures in some scenes Improved system stability and fixed known issues Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Camera Optimized the portrait mode effect of the front camera

OnePlus Store (IN Only ) An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

(IN Only Ambient Display Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )



It’s worth noting that the OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 update comes in a couple of flavors. In India, it will arrive as version 11.0.9.9, while in North American and European markets it’s arriving as 11.0.10.10:

IN: 11.0.9.9.KB05DA

EU: 11.0.10.10.KB05BA

NA: 11.0.10.10.KB05AA​

For those with the OnePlus 8T, you should see the correct OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 or 11.0.9.9 build depending on your region over the coming days. If you’re impatient, you might want to try checking Oxygen Updater for the latest OTA.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: