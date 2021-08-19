OnePlus seeks testers for OnePlus 9 series closed beta program

OnePlus is seeking testers for a special closed beta program that is available to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro owners.

The downside? This closed beta, unlike the OxygenOS Open Beta program, will be limited to just 200 people and comes with a few caveats. OnePlus has offered closed beta programs for just about all of the recent device releases including the OnePlus 7, 8, and Nord series. This is nothing particularly new, but it’s the first time the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro owners have been given the opportunity to give pre-pre-release software a trial run.

Announced on the official OnePlus Forums, the limitation ensures that the firm can test certain features way ahead of time, and for those participating, the opportunity to be part of an exclusive group. You maybe shouldn’t apply if you do not have access to a backup device, as with this closed beta there are bound to be numerous bugs that could potentially render your OnePlus 9 device unstable or at worst unusable.

To be considered eligible, as you’d expect, you need a OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro unit. On top of that, you are already an active OnePlus Community member, plus you need to be happy to provide feedback directly to the OnePlus team via Telegram. You’ll also need to sign an NDA, but there are some free gifts up for grabs for those that do sign-up and are chosen to participate:

The Closed Beta Group is the closest group to OnePlus staff. This group is made up of an elite crew of OnePlus community members. This group needs absolute secrecy, as testers will often get builds and features weeks or even months before they are released to the public. Given this, you are required to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with OnePlus to be part of this program. This time around, we will be accepting 200 people into this Closed Beta Program and the chosen users will need to meet certain requirements. We also have some gifts for those who participate in the CBT with excellent performance. Also worth noticing, this program will sometimes require flashing builds that require a clean flash, which will cause data loss. So it is highly recommended that you should do a full backup of all your data.

If you’re not put off then you can apply to be part of the OnePlus 9 series closed beta right here.

