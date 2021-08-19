‘OnePlus 9RT’ reportedly arrives later this year, Android 12 Beta may arrive next month

- Aug. 19th 2021 8:26 am PT

While we won’t see a mid-year release for the proper OnePlus 9 series this time around, it seems that one version is getting a refresh. A new report claims that the OnePlus 9R will get a replacement in the OnePlus 9RT.

Android Central reports that the OnePlus 9RT is coming later this year, specifically during the month of October. This would be a replacement for the OnePlus 9R, which was released only in India early this year. It seems likely that the 9RT will be released in the same region exclusively.

What will this new device bring to the table? It’s reported that the “same foundation” will be used, with the core specs being a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a “higher-binned” Snapdragon 870 chip, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging.

The biggest bit of information shared in this report, though, is that this will be the first OnePlus phone sold with Android 12 out of the box. Presumably, the update will already be available on the rest of the OnePlus 9 series by that point. In the case of this alleged “9RT” — Max Jambor claims the name may not be final — OxygenOS 12 would be built on top of Oppo’s version of Android 12 as a modified version of ColorOS. That practice officially started with the OnePlus Nord 2.

It’s also claimed in this report that the first Android 12 Open Beta from OnePlus will arrive “in just over a month.” That would point to a release in the last week of September or first half of October. OnePlus just started recruiting for the closed beta of that update.

