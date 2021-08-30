Galaxy S21 FE name pops up at some retailers as date rumors are passed around

The chip shortage and other issues have caused problems for Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE, leaving the release date mostly unclear. Now, some fresh leaks and rumors are offering just a bit of clarity into the situation.

In the past several days, the Galaxy S21 FE name has appeared in a few notable places. For one, the device passed through the Google Play Console recently. That usually indicates that a device is at least fairly close to launch and in a finalized state.

More interesting, though, are the retail leaks we’ve been seeing. The infamous Max Weinbach took to Twitter earlier this week with a picture from a retail store that directly mentions the Galaxy S21 FE by name. We also spotted a mention of the device through a UK retailer’s website, with Currys showing the Galaxy S21 FE name in a promotion. The quote reads:

£75 extra value only available when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 5G, S21 FE 5G or S21 Ultra 5G. Terms & conditions apply

The timing of these retail leaks definitely implies a launch is imminent.

Last we’d heard, the Galaxy S21 FE was set to arrive sometime in October. If Mauri QHD is to be believed, that may have been pushed up all the way to September 8, a date that was also mentioned by another small leaker. This, of course, should be taken with a huge grain of salt given the sourcing, but it would explain why we’re seeing so many leaks lately, retail and otherwise, if it does end up being true. Reliable leaker Max J has expressed his doubt in that date, notably.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: