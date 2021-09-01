‘Snapdragon 5100’ may be a relatively minor Wear OS chip upgrade, new details hint

-
Wear OSQualcommSnapdragon Wear 5100

The next generation of Wear OS demands more power than previous versions, which means new chips are also in order. Qualcomm is supposedly bringing the “Snapdragon 5100” to market in the not too distant future, but some new details hint that it might be a relatively minor upgrade.

WinFuture today published a report with some of the technical details of the upcoming Qualcomm chip, which is assumed to be called the “Snapdragon Wear 5100.” Apparently, initial samples of the chip reveal some key specs. Firstly, the type of cores being used.

“SW5100” samples are apparently using ARM Cortex-A53 cores instead of the newer, stronger Cortex-A73 cores that were originally speculated. This implies that this new chip will likely not be using a 5nm process as Samsung’s Exynos W920 does and, as a result, may not be as efficient or powerful. An “ultra low power” processor will apparently stick around for fitness data and other tasks.

Apparently, this new chip is also being tested with configurations using both 1GB and 2GB of RAM, as well as 8GB and 16GB of storage. This would line up with the improvements Samsung brought to its Galaxy Watch 4 series. The chip is also being tested, apparently, with cameras including 5MP and 16MP sensors, but that doesn’t necessarily mean any smartwatches, Wear OS or otherwise, will use that functionality. This report also claims that Samsung’s semiconductor division is handling production.

More on Wear OS:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and…

Qualcomm

Snapdragon Wear 5100

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

The best Android smartphones

These smartwatches are confirmed to be compatible with ...
Telegram pulls the plug on its Wear OS app alongside 8....
Strava no longer updating its app for Wear OS 2.0 smart...
Galaxy Watch 4 gets a ‘Walkie Talkie’ Wear ...
Hands-on: Google Maps for Wear OS 3 keeps it simple, le...
Fossil unveils Gen 6: 4100+, SpO2, Wear OS 3 in 2022
Fossil says its Gen 6 Wear OS watches will be revealed ...
Gboard for Wear OS works on the Galaxy Watch 4 w/ Googl...
Show More Comments

Related

These smartwatches are confirmed to be compatible with Wear OS 3 [Updated]

Google Messages rolling out attachments picker redesign with colorful grid UI

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Rogue Hearts, Reminder Pro, Kensho, and more

FREE+ Learn More

ARK: Survival Evolved finally arrives on Google Stadia and it’s a hot mess [Video]

Telegram pulls the plug on its Wear OS app alongside 8.0 update [U]

Google has a new ‘Nest Community’ help forum for posting questions

Hands-on: An Apple Watch diehard’s impressions of Samsung and Google’s new collaboration

Google rolling out first Pixel Buds A-Series firmware update to fix volume bug