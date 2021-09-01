Xiaomi 11T Pro renders hint at 108MP camera, 120W charging

Renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro — the first new Xiaomi device to launch without “Mi” branding — have been shared online giving us a glimpse at some of the potential hardware on this affordable flagship Android phone.

Teenage leaker Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles teamed up to give us a glimpse at Xiaomi’s latest device, which is touting a 108-megapixel main camera sensor. If that seems familiar, it’s similar to the excellent Xiaomi Mi 11, which was released in selected global markets earlier this year. It’s worth noting that these are not “official” renders but rather accurate renders based upon real-life units spotted by a tipster — with just the camera accenting likely to vary slightly.

As you can see from the renders, much of the 11T Pro design follows the previous Mi 11 design language, with three colors set to be available: Meteorite Gray, Celestial Blue, and Moonlight White. A prior leak indicates that the Xiaomi 11T Pro will come packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. 91Mobiles suggests that the battery is rated at 5,000mAh and will come with frankly insane 120W wired charging.

image: 91Mobiles

The Xiaomi 11T Pro renders show what looks like a flat display with upper centrally placed punch-hole and slim bezels on all sides. We’re not sure of the display resolution, but rumors suggest Xiaomi will opt for an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi is likely gearing up to launch the 11T Pro and another color in the affordable 11 Lite 5G (formerly Mi 11 Lite 5G) series from September 15. The updated “Lite” version will now be available in white, complementing the Vinyl Black, Tuscany Coral, and Jazz Blue versions already on sale.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the Xiaomi 11T Pro brings to the table later this month, but the renders and proposed specifications paint the picture of yet another solid affordable smartphone from the constantly growing tech firm.

