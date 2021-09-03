Bandwidth: PlayStation Now brings Final Fantasy, Craftopia on Game Pass, more

Outside of Stadia this week, there were some notable announcements in cloud gaming. That includes a big wave of Final Fantasy titles launching on PlayStation Now and more new games on Xbox Game Pass.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelogour weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

PlayStation Now gets Final Fantasy

Over the coming months, Sony has a treat for PlayStation Now subscribers. Each month through January, a new Final Fantasy game will come to PlayStation Now. That starts with Final Fantasy VII, which is coming to PlayStation Now on September 7. All five games will be available to stream or download on PS4/PS5.

PlayStation Now will add Final Fantasy VII, VIII Remastered, X/X-2 HD Remaster, and XII The Zodiac Age.

Xbox Game Pass adding Craftopia and more

Earlier this week Xbox Game Pass announced its latest batch of games for subscribers, notably including Craftopia. The “Game Preview” title lets players gather resources, harvest crops, fight bosses, capture enemies, and more.

  • Craftopia
  • Signs of the Sojourner
  • Surgeon Simulator 2
  • Breathedge (Sept 9)

Leaving Xbox Game Pass this month is Red Dead Online, Forza Motorspot 7, Hotshot Racing, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

New GeForce Now games

13 more games joined GeForce Now this week including a few day-and-date releases. Nvidia also confirmed that Life is Strange: True Colors will be available on GFN from launch day on September 10.

