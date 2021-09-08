Android 12 Beta 5: Easter egg expands with Dynamic Color homescreen widget

Beta 5 of Android 12 is here as the final update before the public launch in the coming weeks. The Android 12 Easter egg was introduced last month, but it’s gotten more elaborate today with a homescreen widget that tells you the Dynamic Color palette Material You is using.

Be sure to activate the Easter egg first by going to the system Settings app > About phone > Android version and then repeatedly tapping the “12.” You’ll get a Material You clock and have to move the hour and minute hands to 12:00. After doing so, you get the “12” logo and the Dynamic Color bubbles.

Once done, exit and open the redesigned widget drawer to place “Android S Easter Egg.” “Paint Chips” starts as a 1×1 homescreen object but can be expanded to cover the entire screen and get more shades.

The Android 12 easter egg widget shows Dynamic Color selection with a tap opening a new screen where you can select and quickly share. This serves as both an Easter egg and nifty design tool.

