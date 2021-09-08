Google Pay for Wear OS is now available in 10 more countries for grand total of 37

-
Apps & UpdatesWear OSGoogle Pay
Google Pay Wear OS

With the launch of Wear OS 3 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, Google announced a wearable redesign of Pay as well as expanded international availability. Google Pay on Wear OS is now coming to 10 more countries.

For the longest time, Google’s wearable payment system was only available in 11 countries. That limitation was particularly odd given that the contactless mechanism on Android phones had much wider availability.

At the start of last month, 16 more countries gained support, while the app was redesigned with larger cards and better swiping. As it works on Wear OS 2, the expansion is something that existing watch owners can take advantage of until next year’s opt-in upgrade.

Yesterday, Google announced that Pay on Wear OS is available in 10 new countries across Europe and Asia Pacific:

Austria
Lithuania
BulgariaLatvia
EstoniaPortugal
GreeceRomania
HungarySingapore

To use Google Pay on your Wear OS device, first ensure the Google Pay app is installed on your watch. If it’s not already installed, you can download it from the Play Store.

The full count is now 37 countries/regions and that list is below:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States

More about Google Pay:

FTC: 9to5Google is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and…

Google Pay

About the Author

Fossil Gen 5 update removes dozens of built-in watchfac...
Google wants to raise the app ‘quality bar’...
It's still up to Google to 'save' Wear OS
Google Messages now rolling out overhauled Wear OS app
‘Snapdragon 5100’ may be a relatively minor...
These smartwatches are confirmed to be compatible with ...
Telegram pulls the plug on its Wear OS app alongside 8....
Strava no longer updating its app for Wear OS 2.0 smart...
Show More Comments

Related

Google Pay Wear OS

Google Pay for Wear OS gets a facelift, works on Galaxy Watch 4; Messages app rolling out

Google rolls out Material You redesign of Wear OS Play Store, watch app installs from phones [U]

Samsung’s take on Wear OS is great for Galaxy owners, but Google’s side clearly isn’t a priority

Google wants to raise the app ‘quality bar’ for Wear OS 3 with updated guidelines

Android Auto expands to more countries — here’s the full list [Update: Indonesia, Thailand]

YouTube Music hits 50 million subscribers earlier than expected

Strava no longer updating its app for Wear OS 2.0 smartwatches

Google Fi brings its built-in VPN to iPhone users [Update: Now available]