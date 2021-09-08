Google Pay for Wear OS is now available in 10 more countries for grand total of 37

With the launch of Wear OS 3 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, Google announced a wearable redesign of Pay as well as expanded international availability. Google Pay on Wear OS is now coming to 10 more countries.

For the longest time, Google’s wearable payment system was only available in 11 countries. That limitation was particularly odd given that the contactless mechanism on Android phones had much wider availability.

At the start of last month, 16 more countries gained support, while the app was redesigned with larger cards and better swiping. As it works on Wear OS 2, the expansion is something that existing watch owners can take advantage of until next year’s opt-in upgrade.

Yesterday, Google announced that Pay on Wear OS is available in 10 new countries across Europe and Asia Pacific:

Austria

Lithuania Bulgaria Latvia Estonia Portugal Greece Romania Hungary Singapore

To use Google Pay on your Wear OS device, first ensure the Google Pay app is installed on your watch. If it’s not already installed, you can download it from the Play Store.

The full count is now 37 countries/regions and that list is below:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States

