Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 bands use sustainable materials, including apple peels

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 ships with fairly run-of-the-mill bands, but the company has some neat ones coming in soon. Created in collaboration with Sami Miró Vintage, these new Galaxy Watch 4 bands have unique designs and are made from sustainable materials, including apple peels.

This new collection of Sami Miró Vintage bands are made in a “limited quantity” and cost $39.99 each. The bands are made from an “Apple Peel skin,” which is a material that’s sourced from fruit industry waste. The designs include neutral “Midnight Black” and “Stratus Sky” colors.

On the flashier side of things, “Aurora Night,” “Cloud Navy,” “Earth Sunrise,” and “Dawn Atlas.” Those colors, though, are built from an “eco-friendly TPU” non-toxic material instead of the apple peels being used on the other two Galaxy Watch 4 bands.

Miró has developed an organic fanfare among A-list clientele regularly spotted rocking iconic SMV pieces from season to season. And just like any SMV collection, Miró says she designed her Galaxy Watch4 collection with every person and occasion in mind. “The colors Stratus Sky, Cloud Navy, and Midnight Black can translate from day to night while the Aurora Night and Dawn Atlas have gem hues and are perfect for when you are in the mood for a pop of color,” said Sami Miró, founder of Sami Miró Vintage. “I am proud that we sourced sustainable materials for the entire collection. My designs were inspired by the beauty of our planet and I want the collection to serve as a reminder to stay mindful and connected to the Earth.”

Samsung says these bands will be available today from its website. Some watchfaces will also be released to go with the bands.

