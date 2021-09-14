Google brings Nexus back from the dead… to tease Pixel 6 moments after iPhone 13 event

Apple’s iPhone 13 event just ended and Google has a secret message for you: Wait for the Pixel 6. That piece of buying advice comes from the long-dead @GoogleNexus Twitter account.

Google’s Nexus account on Twitter sent its last tweet on October 16, 2017. Before that, it announced the launch of Android Oreo on August 31. However, it kept replying to customer support @mentions until July 14, 2019. No longer in use, the verified account was made private later that year and has a banner directing users to @madebygoogle.

Seconds after the iPhone 13 keynote ended, Google tweeted — in curious first-person — the following:

I’d wait for #Pixel6

With over 1 million followers, it is quickly garnering likes/favorites and replies.

In all likelihood, we are seeing Google exploring guerilla marketing tactics for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The first-person POV feels telling, while the public spread is limited by the fact that the account is private and those that never unfollowed are the clear audience. That said, this could have also been an “accidental” tweet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: