Google’s NYC store now lets you look, but not touch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Just this week, Google has teased the Pixel 6 from a long-dead Twitter account and with 10,000 bags of potato chips. Google Store Chelsea now has the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on display.

The company’s first retail store in New York City features floor-to-ceiling windows that are filled with “Discovery Boxes” that advertise various themes, products, and integrations. Google recently placed the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in two of the small exhibits.

They are meant to pull you in, and well spaced so that you can see behind the boxes into the larger space. These cubes have two active sides that advertise different product stories. From the street, you mostly get a diorama of sorts. The internal one has a custom transparent LED screen with an actual device “inside.”

The background is themed to the color variant, with “Google Pixel 6 Pro” and “Coming Fall 2021” above the phone, while a QR code — missed opportunity for a Google Lens tie-in — that you can “Scan to learn more” is below. It takes you to the recently updated Google Store landing page.

Besides the gold model of the larger phone (via Reddit), the Pixel 6 in orange is also said to be on display (no pictures of that one yet). You can’t actually use the devices — they have yet to get FCC certification either, but those near the Google Store now have an opportunity to look at the colors in person to aid buying decisions.

Meanwhile, it’s not surprising that Google Store Chelsea is the first location to show off the devices with the advertising blitz likely being accompanied by a big physical presence this fall.

