YouTube TV subscribers can get free access to HBO and Cinemax content this weekend

- Sep. 22nd 2021 7:10 am PT

0

For a limited time, YouTube TV is offering up a free weekend where customers can get access to shows and movies from HBO and Cinemax for no additional charge.

Launching tomorrow, September 23, YouTube TV customers will be granted access to HBO and Cinemax instantly including recordings. This allows customers to watch Cinemax and HBO channels live, as well as access on-demand content or record shows/movies during the free period.

The free weekend will end after five days on September 27. There are no limits during that time, but after that date you’ll lose access to any recordings until you open a subscription to these services.

This offer kicks in automatically and doesn’t need to be canceled.

Starting Thursday, September 23, you can take a long weekend to explore HBO Max’s long list of noteworthy series, from classics like The Sopranos to brand-new ones like Scenes from a Marriage. And with Cinemax, you get original series like Strike Back, fan favorites like Kill Bill, and everything in between. There’s no action needed on your part. Just watch and record away through Monday, September 27.

Access to HBO Max is not included in the offer, but some HBO Max originals will be accessible through YouTube TV during the period. You can see all of the HBO content that will be available for free through YouTube TV here.

HBO Max & Cinemax free preview September 23-27. Watch The Sopranos, Mortal Kombat & Kill Bill Vol 1.

More on YouTube TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube TV

YouTube TV

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones