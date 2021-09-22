YouTube TV subscribers can get free access to HBO and Cinemax content this weekend

For a limited time, YouTube TV is offering up a free weekend where customers can get access to shows and movies from HBO and Cinemax for no additional charge.

Launching tomorrow, September 23, YouTube TV customers will be granted access to HBO and Cinemax instantly including recordings. This allows customers to watch Cinemax and HBO channels live, as well as access on-demand content or record shows/movies during the free period.

The free weekend will end after five days on September 27. There are no limits during that time, but after that date you’ll lose access to any recordings until you open a subscription to these services.

This offer kicks in automatically and doesn’t need to be canceled.

Starting Thursday, September 23, you can take a long weekend to explore HBO Max’s long list of noteworthy series, from classics like The Sopranos to brand-new ones like Scenes from a Marriage. And with Cinemax, you get original series like Strike Back, fan favorites like Kill Bill, and everything in between. There’s no action needed on your part. Just watch and record away through Monday, September 27.

Access to HBO Max is not included in the offer, but some HBO Max originals will be accessible through YouTube TV during the period. You can see all of the HBO content that will be available for free through YouTube TV here.

