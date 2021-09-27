Google Docs getting wider comment boxes, background watermark support

The Google Docs web client is adding support for background watermarks, while comment boxes in the sidebar are getting wider to let you read more feedback per line.

Comment boxes that appear to the right of documents today are 35 characters wide, “regardless of how much space is available.” Google is now increasing that to a maximum of 50 characters. This 43% increase is pretty straightforward responsive web design:

Comment width will intelligently scale based on your browser window to maximize the use of available screen space. While screen time may increase in remote and hybrid work environments, this update makes more efficient use of the space by fitting more content on a single line and enhancing readability.

This “more efficient use of your screen space” is rolling out today and will be fully available in the coming weeks for all customers.

Meanwhile, Google Docs is soon supporting watermark images that appear behind text on every document page:

This is useful for adding company logos, branding, and custom designs. Additionally, image watermarks are preserved when importing or exporting documents from Microsoft Word.

The feature will be fully rolled out over the coming weeks.

