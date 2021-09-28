Deals: Lenovo P11 Pro tablet falls to low of $270, Beats Studio Buds $110, more

A new all-time low on the Lenovo P11 Pro tablet at $270 headlines all of today’s best deals. That’s alongside the Beats Studio Buds for $110 and Anker’s Google Fit Bluetooth 5.0 Smart Scale for $27. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s P11 Pro Android Tablet has dropped to a new low of $270

Lenovo’s official eBay storefront is now discounting its P11 Pro Android Tablet to $270. Down from the usual $499 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s not only 45% off, but also $16 below our previous mention.

Having launched last fall, Lenovo’s latest Android tablet arrives with an 11.5-inch OLED display at the center of the content consumption experience. That’s alongside four JBL speakers that have been tuned for Dolby Atmos, a Snapdragon 730G SoC, 4GB or RAM and 128GB of storage. That’s all packed into an ultra-slim build that’s even thinner than an iPad Pro.

Beats Studio Buds deliver ANC in a workout-ready design at $110

Woot is now offering the Beats Studio Buds in certified refurbished condition for $110. Having launched earlier this year with a $150 price tag, you’re looking at the lowest price yet to bring home the new releases with 26% in savings. Today’s offer is also $20 under the Amazon low.

Beats Studio Buds deliver a workout-friendly design that’s as compelling for iPhone users as it is for those in the Android ecosystem. One of those enticing features is the active noise cancellation, which is joined by the IPX4 water-resistant build. There’s also Hey Siri support that’s joined by up to 24 hours of battery life, thanks to the USB-C charging case.

Anker’s Google Fit Bluetooth 5.0 Smart Scale drops to $27

The official EufyHome Amazon storefront is now offering the Anker Smart Scale for $27. Regularly $40, this is nearly 35% off the going rate, $1 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find.

It’s not unlike the slightly older Smart Scale P1 model, but this one also supports multi-device pairing, up to 20 different user profiles alongside Bluetooth 5.0, and more. This model tracks 12 different body measurements including weight, body fat, and BMI, among many others, all of which can be synced up with your fitness platform of choice, whether that’s Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit. The companion app allows users to “track and compare readings for comprehensive health insight.”

