Google Meet rolling out video backgrounds on web [Update: Android]

Back in October, Google introduced default and custom wallpapers for Meet. Google Meet is now rolling out video backgrounds that are first coming to the web.

Update 9/28: After rolling out to iOS last month, Meet for Android is now adding support for video backgrounds. Google has introduced three more options, including a beach, under the sea, and what looks to be an office staffed by anthropomorphic fruit, to bring the total to six. It’s rolling out now and will be fully available in the coming weeks.

Original 6/7: This capability was first announced with the revamped Google Meet web UI that’s now widely rolled out. In addition to static backgrounds, you can now select videos:

Custom backgrounds can help you show more of your personality, as well help hide your surroundings to maintain privacy. With the option of replacing your background with video, we hope this makes your video calls more fun.

There are three options at launch: a classroom, party, and forest. Google says more Meet video backgrounds are coming.

In terms of availability, it will first launch on the web. From June 30, both video and image backgrounds will require at least version 87 (released in November 2020) of Google Chrome. It’s coming to mobile “in the coming months.”

Rapid Release domains: Gradual rollout to eligible devices (up to 7 days for feature visibility) starting on June 7, 2021

Scheduled Release domains: Gradual rollout to eligible devices (up to 7 days for feature visibility) starting on Jun 18, 2021

This feature (“Let users select custom images”) is disabled by default on Google Workspace for Education accounts. Otherwise, this fun capability is available to all enterprise and personal users. Video backgrounds in Google Meet is rolling out now and will be fully available in the coming weeks.

