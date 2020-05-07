In January, Google announced partnerships where ISPs distribute Stadia Premiere Editions to new customers. The Stadia deal with Verizon is now expanding beyond Fios to include new 5G Home Internet customers.

Verizon is taking advantage of 5G Ultra Wideband to deliver internet service and home Wi-Fi. The ISP touts “typical” 300 Mbps speeds and peaks of 1 Gbps, with availability in parts of the five following cities: Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and Sacramento.

It costs $50 per month for existing Verizon Wireless customers, while it’s $70 for everyone else with no annual contracts. There are a number of perks to incentivize new sign-ups, including three months of free initial service, a year of Disney+, one month of YouTube TV, and now Stadia.

This is the same Premiere Edition form the Google Store and includes a Clearly White Stadia Controller, which just added support for wireless play on desktops, and a Chromecast Ultra. There also three months of Stadia Pro ($9.99 per month) compared to the two available for everyone else with the launch of the free tier in April.

Streaming games from the cloud has always been one of those touted activities that benefit from 5G. In Stadia’s case, speed requirements range from 10 Mbps for 720p resolution and 25 Mbps for 4K with HDR and 5.1 surround sound.

To take advantage of this Verizon offer, 5G Home Internet must be installed by August 22, 2020, with the ISP sending you a Google Store code for the free Stadia Premiere Edition.

Google earlier this year also announced a similar deal with with BT in the United Kingdom.

