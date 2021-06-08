In support of Stadia, AT&T is offering a six-month Stadia Pro for free to select customers and looking to improve their networks.

Starting June 9, AT&T is offering customers of their 5G mobile plans and home fiber internet six months of free access to Stadia Pro. With Stadia Pro, you’ll gain access to the service’s library of free claimable games, with new games being added every month.

On top of that, the deal offers customers a coupon to pick up a Stadia Premiere Edition bundle, which includes a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller, for $19.99, an $80 discount.

There are two ways to take advantage of AT&T’s Stadia deal. If AT&T Fiber is available in your area, new customers or customers who upgrade to 300Mbps or higher plans qualify for the Stadia deal. For AT&T Wireless, new or existing customers on “eligible unlimited plans” who add or upgrade a 5G phone can get the deal. To learn more about the specifics of the offer, head to the AT&T gaming page once the deal is live.

Looking ahead, AT&T says they’re collaborating with Stadia to explore “ways to enhance” both their fiber and 5G networks to “innovate” and better serve cloud gamers, both at home and around town.

When you’re gaming with Stadia Pro, AT&T 5G and AT&T Fiber provide the backbone for a seamless gaming experience whether you’re playing in your home or on the go. Powering great experiences that our customers love, like gaming, is what our networks do best. — Jay Cary, vice president, 5G Product & Innovation, AT&T

Google has partnered with carriers and ISPs like Verizon and BT in the past, typically offering a free Stadia Premiere Edition.

