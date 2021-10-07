Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming is now fully powered by Series X hardware

Microsoft is putting more cards behind its cloud gaming tech, this week confirming that xCloud is now fully powered by Xbox Series X hardware.

Speaking to The Verge, Microsoft has confirmed that the upgrade to its xCloud backend for Xbox Game Pass is now fully powered by the Series X hardware. The upgrade was first announced earlier this year as an upgrade to the older Xbox One S hardware that previously powered the company’s cloud gaming ambitions.

The stronger hardware behind the scenes means that Microsoft can improve framerates and loading times for players. It also means the company can stream newer games to its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as well as offering some future-proofing for the company. Xbox Game Pass streaming is still locked to 1080p/60fps for the time being. Still, Series X hardware under the hood opens the door to a future where 4K cloud gaming could be possible, though Microsoft hasn’t announced anything on that front just yet, leaving Google Stadia as the only cloud gaming platform to support 4K right now.

In recent months, Microsoft has expanded Xbox cloud gaming to more regions, brought the technology to browsers and Windows 10, and announced support for xCloud that will be coming to Xbox consoles later this year. Microsoft also has plans to bring xCloud to standalone streaming hardware for use on a TV.

