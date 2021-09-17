Bandwidth: PlayStation Now could head to Australia, Xbox cloud gaming comes to Windows

Cloud gaming is seeing upgrades from all sides this week. As Stadia added more games, so did Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, and GeForce Now, but what might be most important is device expansion from Microsoft and the possible addition of streaming in Australia from PlayStation Now.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

xCloud comes to Windows

Good news came for Xbox game streaming this week, as the entire streaming library was finally made available to Windows users through the Xbox app on Windows 10.

To access games from the cloud on your Windows 10 PC, all you need is an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership and a compatible controller. Open the Xbox App, click the “cloud gaming” button, and select from hundreds of games in your Game Pass library, including Sea of Thieves and Myst, to start playing right away.

Along with that update, Microsoft also added several new cloud compatible titles to Game Pass including:

Crown Trick

Nuclear Throne

The Artful Escape

Flynn: Son of Crimson

I Am Fish

SkateBird

Superliminal

Aragami 2

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Sept 23)

Sable (Sept 23)

Subnautica: Below Zero (Sept 23)

Astria Ascending (Sept 30)

PlayStation Now could be on its way to Australia

Sony has teased it has bigger ambitions for PlayStation Now, and it seems that might include a debut in Australia. PlayStationUniverse spotted a promotion on Sony’s own site that points directly to PlayStation Now coming to Australia and New Zealand, though the page in question seems to have been removed at this point.

Skatebird and more come to Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna saw a couple of new titles hit the platform this week. That includes Skatebird, which also debuted on Xbox Game Pass with cloud support. The skateboarding game is available as a part of Luna’s new Family Channel.

Grind on straws, kick-flip over staplers, and carve through cardboard and sticky tape parks as a chill lil' bird 🤙🐥⁣

⁣

Play #SkateBird by @GlassBottomGame ⁣on the Luna Family Channel with early access here: https://t.co/IU81kXHNDm pic.twitter.com/wfkFoxqL16 — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) September 16, 2021

Assassin’s Creed Liberation is also now available on Luna through Ubisoft+.

What’s new on Nvidia GeForce Now?

As its library continues to expand, Nvidia GeForce Now has announced 10 more games being released this week. The list includes a few day-and-date PC launches too.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: