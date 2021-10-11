‘Pixel Pass’ allegedly bundles Pixel 6, Google Fi, YouTube Premium, and more under one bill

The Pixel 6 is set to launch on October 19 with the arrival of the Tensor chip and some new software features, too. Now, rumors are swirling that the launch will also come with “Pixel Pass,” a new subscription option that bundles your phone, service, and more under one bill.

In what looks to perhaps be a training fact sheet to be used alongside the Pixel 6 following its arrival, “Pixel Pass” is detailed as a bundle that puts multiple core Google services under one roof and adds it onto the cost of a Pixel smartphone.

The alleged offering, shown on Twitter by Brandon Lee of the This Is Tech Today YouTube channel, describes itself as a “monthly subscription that addresses users’ mobile needs end-to-end.” To accomplish that goal, the subscription bundles the following:

Pixel device financing

YouTube Premium or YouTube Music

Google One storage

Play Pass

Google Fi mobile service

Preferred Care/Device Protection

With the “Pixel Pass” bundle, users can purchase a Pixel smartphone from Google Fi or the Google Store, and in either case it would be a requirement that the device is financed, not purchased outright. Google does note, though, that users who already have these services may need to be “routed to the appropriate team.” The bundle would also include the option of Google’s Preferred Care or Device Protection plans for an extended warranty. From the looks of it, some of these services are an optional part of the bundle.

Currently, it’s unclear whether “Pixel Pass” will provide any sort of discount on these services or if it will just unite the options on a single bill. The service seems aimed primarily at iPhone users switching from Apple services, but could be handy for anyone looking to dive into Google’s ecosystem headfirst. There’s also nothing in this fact sheet that seems to lock the service down to Pixel 6/Pro, so it may also apply to the cheaper Pixel 4a as well.

