Adobe Acrobat extension for Chrome, Edge gets a PDF editor

Adobe today announced a big update to its Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge – the addition of basic PDF editing tools, many of which come at no cost.

Highlighted on the Adobe blog today, this update to Acrobat allows users to add comments, markups, signatures, and make other basic edits to PDFs directly within their browser window, seemingly also making these functions possible on Chrome OS (though this isn’t explicitly confirmed by Adobe).

The Adobe Acrobat extension is available in the Chrome Web Store for both Google’s uber-popular browser as well as the excellent though intrusive alternative, Microsoft Edge.

New in this update is the ability for users to add comments, markups, and highlights to PDFs without downloading the full Acrobat program. Fields can also be used with the extension for text input or an e-signature.

All of those features are available for free, but others will require an Adobe subscription. These features include the ability to convert a PDF to a Word document straight from the browser, converting a webpage into a PDF, as well as adjusting the placement and orientation of PDF pages. You’ll also need a subscription to delete specific pages from a PDF.





Notably, this update seems to have been made available in some form around August of this year based on a support page, but Adobe is just now showcasing the added functionality. Prior to this update, the Adobe Acrobat extension for Chrome could only save web pages in PDF form, something the browser can already do with its printing tools.

More on Chrome:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: