Pixel 6 pricing could possibly start at $599 according to US retail listings

- Oct. 17th 2021 7:17 pm PT

With just over 36 hours until the Pixel Fall Event, the biggest remaining unknown is how much Google’s 2021 flagships will cost. Possible US pricing for the Pixel 6 has now emerged. 

Stateside, a shopper at Target spotted labels for the upcoming Google phones. There’s “Pixel6128GBStormy” for $599 and $898 for “Pixel6Pro128GBStormy.” The fact that the latter ends in an “8” instead of “9” is rather unconventional, and might change in the coming days.

We see a Pixel 4a label in the bottom-left corner, while there’s a second Pixel 6 label that lacks a color. Despite the tweet’s speculation, we do not suspect immediate retail availability after the Tuesday announcement, and a tweet from M. Brandon Lee confirms that the “street date” is October 28.

Meanwhile, $599 — if correct — makes for very aggressive US pricing on the entry device in the Pixel 6 lineup. The 128GB Pixel 5 last year came in at $699 and many blamed the additional $100 on mmWave. Assuming this evening’s price is accurate, the inclusion of the additional 5G radio does not result in a price penalty or Google is eating the cost. 

It’s significantly less than the “premium-priced product” that Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh was hinting at in August. The company could have shifted pricing because there’s certainly a disconnect.

Earlier today, Amazon UK (as spotted by Roland Quandt) also listed the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro at £849 and 256GB for £949. The Pixel 6 was £599 for comparison, while the new phones are said to be available from November 1 in the UK. 

