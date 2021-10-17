Pixel 6 pricing could possibly start at $599 according to US retail listings

With just over 36 hours until the Pixel Fall Event, the biggest remaining unknown is how much Google’s 2021 flagships will cost. Possible US pricing for the Pixel 6 has now emerged.

Stateside, a shopper at Target spotted labels for the upcoming Google phones. There’s “Pixel6128GBStormy” for $599 and $898 for “Pixel6Pro128GBStormy.” The fact that the latter ends in an “8” instead of “9” is rather unconventional, and might change in the coming days.

We see a Pixel 4a label in the bottom-left corner, while there’s a second Pixel 6 label that lacks a color. Despite the tweet’s speculation, we do not suspect immediate retail availability after the Tuesday announcement, and a tweet from M. Brandon Lee confirms that the “street date” is October 28.

Meanwhile, $599 — if correct — makes for very aggressive US pricing on the entry device in the Pixel 6 lineup. The 128GB Pixel 5 last year came in at $699 and many blamed the additional $100 on mmWave. Assuming this evening’s price is accurate, the inclusion of the additional 5G radio does not result in a price penalty or Google is eating the cost.

It’s significantly less than the “premium-priced product” that Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh was hinting at in August. The company could have shifted pricing because there’s certainly a disconnect.

Here are the corroborated #Pixel6 and #Pixel6Pro prices in the Target inventory system in the US. Pixel 6: $599

Pixel 6 Pro: $898 Google has to be subsidizing this phone like crazy. This is insanity. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/OUBl8cXCBh — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 18, 2021

Pixel 6 Pro 128GB 849£https://t.co/WiytWLDCqi Pixel 6 Pro 256GB 949£https://t.co/iAOe7NnxC5 Shipping from Nov 1, Amazon UK says. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 17, 2021

Earlier today, Amazon UK (as spotted by Roland Quandt) also listed the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro at £849 and 256GB for £949. The Pixel 6 was £599 for comparison, while the new phones are said to be available from November 1 in the UK.

