Deals: moto G100 Smartphone $100 off, Anker Android accessories from $14, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $100 discount on the Moto G100 Android smartphone. That’s alongside an Anker Android accessories sale from $14 and the first discount on Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD Card. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on the moto G100

Motorola is currently offering its new unlocked moto G100 128GB Android Smartphone for $500. Marking only the second notable price cut to date, today’s offer is matching the launch day discount of $100 off from July in order to return the recent release to an all-time low.

Motorola’s mid-tier Android smartphone arrives as the new G100, delivering a Snapdragon 870 SoC alongside 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Its 128GB of onboard storage is supplemented by microSD card expansion alongside both 8GB of RAM and 5G connectivity. Then around back, you’ll find a quad camera array, which rounds out the package alongside a glossy rear finish. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Anker Android accessory sale starts at $14

Anker is back today via its official Amazon storefront to launch a new sale covering its latest chargers, robotic vacuums, smart home gear, and more starting at $14. A particular highlight falls to the Anker PowerCore Fusion Hybrid Charger at $24. Down from $50, you’re looking at 52% in savings to mark one of the first discounts we’ve seen and a new all-time low.

This 2-in-1 charger not only dishes out 30W of power when plugged into the wall, but also packs an internal 5000mAh battery for refueling devices while out and about. Its compact design sports both a USB-C and USB-A port to go alongside its folding plug form factor.

Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD Card see first discounts

Amazon is now offering the very first discounts on Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSDXC Cards headlined by the 256GB model at $50. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking $5 in savings and a chance to score Samsung’s latest storage on sale. The 128GB version is also on sale for $30, down from $35.

Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds that delivers 4K recording from drones, DSLR, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof design can also withstand any accidental slashes and rounds out the package with added drop protection and more. There’s also a bundled SD card adapter, too.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Epos H6Pro review: Premium wired gaming headset with incredible detail [Video]

Abode Cam 2 review: How does it compare to Wyze Cam v3? [Video]

Hands-on: WD Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 edition + open beta first impressions [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: