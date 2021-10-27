Google Translate gains bold Material You redesign on Pixel 6 [Gallery]

Google Translate, an Android app that has been long overdue for an overhaul, has gotten a Material You redesign this evening, but it may be exclusive to the Pixel 6.

Last month, our APK Insight team uncovered work being done on bringing Material You to Google Translate’s Android app, even offering an exclusive first look at the redesign in action. As of this evening, an update for Google Translate — version 6.25.0.02.404801591 — has begun rolling out via the Play Store, which enables the completed version of that design for some.

Notably, Google Translate was never updated to be in line with the second-generation “Google Material Theme,” meaning the app has skipped from 2014’s Material Design all the way to Material You. The most obvious design tweak, as is often the case for Material You, is the bold use of colors chosen from your device’s wallpaper.

Additionally, where the app previously centered around its left-hand drawer — a distinct relic of 2014 Material Design — Google Translate’s structure and layout are completely redone. As always, the focus is on simple text translation, with large controls for switching languages.

At the bottom of the app, you’ll find three buttons to switch to translating from your camera or your voice, as well as an option for interpreter mode. Up at the top, you’ll find quick access to your translation history as well as the option to handwrite the word you wish to translate.









In our testing, Google Translate’s Material You redesign only seems to appear on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices, with our Pixel 5a left out of the action. Once you receive the update from the Play Store, you should immediately see the design, if it’s available for your device.

Do you have the Google Translate redesign on your device? Let us know down in the comments, including what phone you’re using.

