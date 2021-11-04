Poll: Which color Pixel 6/6 Pro did you choose?

Thanks to leaks, we had a fairly solid indication of what to expect prior to Google’s “official” unveiling of the Pixel 6 series including all the color options.

Prior to the Pixel 6 series launch, we asked you what your favorite colors were, and the answer was pretty boring to be blunt. Many people liked the look of the black and gray model. Now that isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as we’re pretty confident that most people just slap their phone in a case or cover anyway.

That said, having seen the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in the flesh, there are a few standout colors that really do catch the eye and look pretty darn good. My personal favorite is the Sorta Seafoam model. It sometimes looks green but in certain lighting can even have a blue tint. While I love that color, it’s interesting to see just what other people have chosen.

You might still be deciding or deliberating on which to choose, given that stock of the Pixel 6 is really hard to come by right now. Just to refresh your memory, you can get the “smaller” Pixel 6 in Kinda Coral (orange/red), Sorta Seafoam (green), and Stormy Black (black/gray). The Pixel 6 Pro colors include Sorta Sunny (gold/yellow), Stormy Black (black/gray), and Cloudy White (silver/white/gray).





One of the biggest gripes is that Google has dropped the colorful and playful power button for the first time in a while. There is no such luck this time around, as the Pixel 6 has matte black side rails and buttons, while the side buttons on the Pixel 6 Pro match the metal chassis. In combination with the black “camera bar” that dominates the rear of each handset, there really isn’t another phone on the market that looks like the Pixel 6.

What color Pixel 6 or 6 Pro have you ordered or picked up? Are you still trying to decide or is the lack of stock making the decision even more difficult? Vote in the poll below and tell us in the comments section below why you’ve made your decision.

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: