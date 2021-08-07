Here are our readers’ most-liked colors for the Pixel 6 [Poll results]

This week, Google took the wraps off of its fall smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, offering each in three colorways. Now that we’ve seen official renders of the Pixel 6 series, what’s your favorite color?

Update 8/7: The results are in, here are your favorite colors for the Pixel 6 series.

Unsurprisingly, the most popular colorway for Google’s latest phones — with 31% of the vote — is black, as it’s the only color shared by both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Looking at the shades only available on the smaller Pixel 6, green is by far the most popular, wooing 25% of readers. Meanwhile, only 15% of readers considered the red Pixel 6 to be their favorite, which could be explained by it being the color seen the most in early renders.

As for the Pixel 6 Pro’s more metallic colorways, silver is the winner, netting 18% of the vote. That leaves the gold shade in dead last, though it still managed to strongly appeal to 11% of our readers. Thank you to everyone who took the time to share their thoughts both in the poll and in the comments section.

Original 8/3: Having been leaked since early in the year, including in renders that weren’t far off from the final product, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now official and set to launch this fall. To get people excited for the new phones and planning for which one they’ll want to buy, Google has even shown off three color schemes for each phone.

In most past generations of Pixel phones, the larger and smaller variants were available in the same colors. Uniquely, the only colorway the standard and Pro models of Pixel 6 have in common is a mostly black scheme, making for a total of five different color offerings. For now, though, none of these colors has a name like “Just Black,” “Sorta Sage,” or other titles used with past Pixel phones.

On the smaller Pixel 6, the three color options are red, green, and black. The red features a bold coral shade in the section above the camera bar, which serves to contrast the cream-orange used for most of the back. Meanwhile, the green Pixel 6 shows off a key-lime upper section contrasted against a main section that’s reminiscent of the Pixel 5’s Sorta Sage.

The black colorway for the Pixel 6 (and 6 Pro) goes in a different direction, with the primary panel using a darker grey that’s contrasted in the upper panel by a lighter silver/grey. All three color options of Pixel 6 feature a black rail around the sides of the phone, similar to 2019’s Pixel 4.

As for the Pixel 6 Pro, you can get it in gold, silver, and black, all three of which feature an aluminum frame in a matching color. The gold Pixel 6 Pro features a darker shade of gold above the camera bar and a champagne color in the main section. In silver, you’ll find a dark silvery grey that meshes nicely with the nearly-white primary panel. And the black colorway of Pixel 6 Pro looks effectively identical to the smaller variant.

With five great color options in the pipeline for the Pixel 6 series — though not all colors will be available in all countries — we’re curious which one is your favorite. Let us know, and maybe drop a comment down below to share why.

