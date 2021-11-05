Bandwidth: Forza Horizon 5 will be available in the cloud on day one, PS Now announces new games

As cloud gaming continues to expand, Microsoft has this week confirmed more games that will be supported on xCloud including Forza Horizon 5 on launch day.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

Xbox Game Pass will stream Forza Horizon 5 on day one

Microsoft this week announced its next batch of Game Pass titles, including five new titles that will be available via xCloud streaming. The biggest addition to the cloud offering is Forza Horizon 5, which will be available to stream on the very first day of its availability, November 9.

The full list of additions to Xbox’s cloud streaming follows:

It Takes Two

Forza Horizon 5 — 11/9

Kill It With Fire

Unpacking

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition — 11/9

GeForce Now rolling out 3080 tier, 17 new games in November

After launching pre-orders in October, Nvidia has started rolling out its 3080 tier for GeForce Now to some subscribers.

Beyond that, the company announced that 17 new games would arrive on GeForce Now in November, four of which are available this week.

PlayStation Now adds four new games in November

Sony announced four new games coming to its PlayStation Now service this month, all of which appear to be playable over streaming. The new titles include:

Celeste

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Final Fantasy IX

Mafia: Definitive Edition

