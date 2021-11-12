How to check your heart rate with the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Earlier this week, Google pushed a feature that could check your heart rate on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro without the use of a smartwatch. By reading the minute details in your index fingertip using the Pixel’s camera, Google Fit can identify your BPM. This allows anyone with a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro to check their heart rate on the go in seconds without external hardware.

Where to check your heart rate

As mentioned, Google Fit is pushing this new feature that enables more people to keep tabs on their respiratory health to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. To find this feature, you can head into the Google Fit app. There will be health information specifically tailored to you towards the top of the page. By scrolling down, you’ll find the Discover section, where multiple cards and information about Google Fit are located. This is a great place to find new features, like the camera-powered heart rate monitor. There will be a card entitled “Check your heart rate.” By clicking Get started on that card, you’ll be taken directly to the heart rate page.

If the card is out of sight, no worries. There is another way to find the new feature. Towards the bottom of the Google Fit app is the Browse section. Head there and look for Vitals. There, you will see the same card that appears on the home page.

How to record your heart rate on the Google Pixel 6

Once in the monitor, it’s very easy from here on out. You’ll see the camera is open on this page, which is handy for checking light levels after sticking your fingertip on the lens. As you place your fingertip on the camera, you may need to adjust it a bit so the Pixel can clearly recognize the tiny changes in your finger’s color.

Once you get it in the right spot, hold still. The progress circle in the top right will fill, and a heart rate graph will scroll across the screen, showing your current heart rate. After it’s finished, you can save your measurement to keep tabs on how you’re doing during a workout or rest. If you’re having trouble getting a good amount of light, you can also stick a lamp or use a flashlight behind your finger. This will let the light shine through the fingertip and give the camera the data it needs.







As far as accuracy is concerned, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro get it pretty spot on when there’s enough light. In testing, we found out that in darker areas, the reading could be off by about 30 bpm. In excellent conditions, the results matched perfectly a Fitbit measuring heart rate at the same time. This Google Fit tool coming to the Pixel 6 or Pro will be handy for many people to measure heart rate without the need for extra hardware.

