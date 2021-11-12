Stadia Changelog: Rainbow Six Extraction sets release date, Wavetale arrives as timed exclusive

This week on Stadia saw the release of the platform’s first exclusive title in months, as well as news regarding the release date of Rainbow Six Extraction.

New games on Stadia

The biggest news around Stadia this week came from Thunderful Games, which announced the new title “Wavetale,” a timed exclusive on Google’s streaming platform. The single-player game will come to consoles sometime next year, but is available now for free on Stadia with Pro.

Wavetale was the only new game released on Stadia this week, pushing Google’s total to 91 games released on Stadia since the start of this year. That leaves Google with just eight weeks left to meet its promise of at least 100 titles added during the calendar year 2021.

Games coming to Stadia

While Google didn’t announce any new games on their way to Stadia officially, two titles were spotted in the Pipeline. Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD was spotted passing through the ESRB. Further, Wreckfest was also spotted passing through the same agency this week.

Updates

Ubisoft confirms Rainbow Six Extraction release date

After delaying the Stadia-bound game previously, Ubisoft has confirmed the new release date for Rainbow Six Extraction. The game will launch on January 20, 2022. Along with the new release date, Ubisoft also announced that Rainbow Six Extraction will be more affordable than Siege, coming in at a price of $39.99.

Extraction releases JANUARY 20!

🎮 Friends Play Free

🔥 New Lower Price

🙌 Free Post-Launch

😎 Bonus Siege Content#WhosGotYouR6 #R6Extraction pic.twitter.com/0lob92zGDZ — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) November 11, 2021

Far Cry 6 ‘Insanity’ add-on coming soon

Announced this week and releasing on November 16, the “Insanity” add-on for Far Cry 6 will bring back the villain Vaas from Far Cry 3 as a playable character. The add-on is a part of the Season Pass.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.4.0

Available as of earlier this week, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has released the 1.4.0 title update which most notably delivers support for the Oskoreia Festival, which is live now through December 2, as well as the Tombs of the Fallen. There are no Stadia-specific changes, and you can view the full changelog here.

Orcs Must Die 3 ‘Cold as Eyes’ now available

The formerly exclusive title Orcs Must Die 3 launched its first major expansion this week with the “Cold as Eyes” release. The $7.99 add-on brings new maps, weapons, and enemies. The add-on was available the same day on Stadia, PC, and consoles.

Bundle up, War Mage! The Cold as Eyes DLC for Orcs Must Die! 3 launches today on Steam, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia! https://t.co/8ps2nMMw8W pic.twitter.com/lkRZ62nYQ6 — Orcs Must Die! (@OrcsMustDie) November 11, 2021

Skyclimbers shows off procedural villages

The community-backed game Skyclimbers this week revealed a quick look at the game’s procedurally generated villages as development continues on.

More on Stadia:

