Samsung brings features and watch faces from its Wear OS Galaxy Watch 4 to older Tizen watches

While Samsung’s attention has clearly shifted over to Wear OS, the company isn’t abandoning its Tizen wearables. Today, alongside the announcement of its One UI 4/Android 12 update, Samsung is launching an update for Tizen smartwatches to bring over features from the Galaxy Watch 4.

Rolling out starting today, this update will be made available for Tizen smartwatches including the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, and Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung says. The update doesn’t convert these smartwatches from Tizen to Wear OS, but it does bring over some features from the newer Galaxy Watch 4 back to this older hardware.

The first part of this update is an upgrade to Fall Detection, which now has the ability to adjust sensitivity on Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2. All Galaxy Watch models also now support “Group Challenge” for workouts. This feature allows friends who are all using Samsung’s hardware to compete against each other for stats such as steps taken. The feature is designed as a motivational tool.

Finally, Samsung is porting many of the watch faces from its Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch 4 to these older Tizen watches with this update. The additions include Samsung’s neat animal watch face, the signature “Active” and “Big Number” faces, and more.





As mentioned, this update is rolling out starting today, but Samsung says it may take a bit longer to arrive on LTE variants.

