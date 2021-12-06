Google brings Android 12’s wallpaper-based colors to the boot animation w/ latest Pixel update [Video]

- Dec. 6th 2021 11:16 am PT

Android 12 offers wallpaper-based colors to apps and the system, and it really shines in Material You’s design on Pixel phones. With today’s latest update, Google Pixel devices can now extend those colors to the boot animation.

Originally expected to arrive with Android 12L, Google’s work to match the color of the boot animation to the colors picked by Dynamic Color in Android 12 is live on Pixel 3a/XL, Pixel 4/XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro with the December 2021 Feature Drop.

This change is, of course, minor, but it’s certainly a nice touch! Changing your wallpaper or the color palette that Android pulls will immediately apply to the boot animation the next time you reboot your phone. It’s something that most people will rarely see, perhaps only when installing monthly updates.

The colors don’t apply to the full “Google” logo on boot, but only to the animated “G” logo and its associated loading bar. Multiple parts of the same color palette are used for the boot animation, too, which is satisfying to see.

In our testing so far, the feature works flawlessly, and you can see it in action in the video below with several color variants.

