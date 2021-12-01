Android 12L Developer Preview 1 is now available for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Google will release the first Android 12L Beta sometime this month. Until then, those with the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro can install Android 12L Developer Preview 1.

The “Lenovo P12 Pro Android 12L Developer Preview Program” is available directly from lenovo.com instead of a Google site. Android 12L DP1 is running a 2021-11-01 security patch and is the “first large screen optimized Android OS with new APIs for application developers to provide a better app usage experience in landscape mode, including easier multitasking, system UI optimization, and more.”

Android 3.0 Honeycomb erasure aside, Lenovo warns that DP1 is “intended for application developers only.” Install instructions are available here.

Although strenuously tested by our development team, the builds may display performance and/or stability issues in some instances. Some applications downloaded from the Google Play Store may not be supported (either in full or partially) and may behave erratically.

Meanwhile, Lenovo identifies the following “limitations” and warns that only the Wi-Fi model (Lenovo TB-Q706F) can install Android 12L DP1:

‘Copy apps & data’ in OOBE is not supported.

Fingerprint unlock is not supported

Face Unlock is not supported

TOF sensor related function is removed

Stylus key function is not supported but basic function works

Touchpad functions with two fingers are not supported

Touchpad swipe up/down/left/right with 3 or 4 fingers are not supported

Miracast function is not supported

Screen output via cable (extended screen) can be supported when force desktop mode> is turned on in developer menu.

Cast Via HDMI (extended screen) can be supported when <force desktop mode> is turned on in developer menu.

VPN is not tested and may not work properly

WIDI is not supported

Please manually connect keyboard to your device via bluetooth to display battery info of keyboard in Settings.

Device-specific issues can be reported through the preloaded Feedback app. Meanwhile, you can return to Android 11 by following these instructions.

As far as we can tell, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro has only gone on sale in the UK. As such, the emulator is still the best way to access the next major version of Android.

