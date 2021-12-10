Stadia Changelog: Super Animal Royale finally gets a release date, PUBG is going free-to-play

Google Stadia was a no-show at last night’s Game Awards, but there was quite a bit of good news this week. Four new games arrived on the platform as Super Animal Royale finally got a release date on Stadia.

New games on Stadia

Four new titles were added to Google Stadia this week, headlined by the additions of the free-to-play team shooter Nine to Five, as well as the arrival of Ubisoft’s new Monopoly Madness game.

As of this week, Google has added 104 games to Stadia during the calendar year 2021, officially meeting its promise of adding at least 100 games to the platform before the year’s end, a promise that was made in February.

Games coming to Stadia

A couple of months after its debut on other platforms, the free-to-play game Super Animal Royale has finally confirmed its Stadia release date. Super Animal Royale was originally announced to be coming to Stadia in May of this year, before being delayed on Stadia past its August 26 release date on Steam. Super Animal Royale will arrive on Stadia on December 14.

Get ready to fight for furvival. Super Animal Royale is an adorable, yet deadly, 64-player battle royale combat, launching on Stadia December 14. A stampede of new content arrives at launch with the kickoff of Season 2, featuring an all-new battle pass, the debut of Super Beavers, new map location, and much more.

Google also announced that Assassin’s Creed III Remastered and Assassin’s Creed Liberation would be released on that same date, December 14.

Updates

PUBG is going free-to-play

After PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds popularized the battle royale format, the game is switching to a free-to-play structure early next year. The game will make the switch on January 12, with a one-time “account upgrade” available for $12.99 to give players access to ranked matches, special in-game items, and more. Players who already own the game will get this upgrade for free.

Stadia Enhanced extension gets another update

The third-party browser extension Stadia Enhanced just got its 1.19 update. What’s new? The developer details on Reddit that this latest version mainly focuses on bug fixes and prepping for future updates.

Spiritfarer gets its last content update

Available next week on December 13, Spiritfarer is getting its last content update. The free expansion “Jackie & Daria” will be available on that date as a “curtain call” for the game.

Far Cry 6 gets Title Update 3

Ubisoft this week released a new update for Far Cry 6, which mainly brings bug fixes and quality-of-life updates, as well as supporting new utility packs which will be made available on December 16. There are no Stadia-specific fixes in the update, and you can read the full changelog here.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla v1.4.1

Alongside the Far Cry update, Ubisoft has also rolled out a new update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The update tweaks combat, stealth, and other settings, and carries no Stadia-specific changes. The full changelog is available here.

Darkside Detective gets a Christmas case

With the Christmas holiday quickly approaching, The Darkside Detective: Fumble in the Dark is adding a new bonus case to celebrate the holiday.

Merry Christmas to everyone but Francis McQueen! For Detective McQueen MUST DIE…

Unto the End is now on Stadia Pro

As previously announced, Unto the End is now available on Stadia Pro.

Destiny 2 gets Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack

Bungie is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new content pack in Destiny 2. The free expansion brings new weapons, armor, cosmetics, quests, and much more.

Plunder the new dungeon and claim the Thorn armor set and Exotic Rocket Launcher, Gjallarhorn. Then spin the wheel in the free Dares of Eternity activity and unlock chests filled with rewards inspired by Bungie’s past. 30th Anniversary Pack owners gain access to additional reward chests. Now on Stadia.

Wreckfest December Tournament

The team behind Wreckfest this week announced the December Tournament which is free for players. Wreckfest is available free with Stadia Pro.

