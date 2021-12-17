Facebook app portfolio receives ‘Meta’ Play Store rebrand

After announcing a full rebrand from Facebook to Meta, the entire app portfolio of the social media giant is now reflecting this change on the Google Play Store.

Spotted by Android Police, searching for “Facebook” will pull up all of the apps that you’ve likely been using for years. However, the developer no longer lists Facebook but “Meta Platforms, Inc.” It’s important to note that many of the apps that you’re used to will not be changing name. As AP notes, this is simply a change of the corporate identity that was confirmed during the recent Facebook Connect event.

It’s also important to note that even though Instagram and WhatsApp are part of the wider Facebook portfolio, these apps have not received a Meta rebrand on the Play Store. Instead, it’s just those tied directly to the “Facebook” name and likely won’t change any of the public perception of the brand – at least via the Play Store listings:







Given that Facebook and Messenger are regulars atop the Play Store charts, while the Meta rebranding is minimal, it’s an important one nonetheless. Some Android users out there not versed in Facebook’s metaverse shift and subsequent rebranding may be worried by the unrecognized developer listing many apps they have installed already.

We’re here to tell you that the company is still Facebook at heart and this name change is unlikely to do a great deal. If you see “Meta Platforms, Inc” when searching, downloading, or updating some of your apps on the Play Store, it’s the same Facebook you know and love – for better or worse.

