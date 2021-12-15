Google One reaches 500 million downloads on Play Store

Google One has now surged beyond the 500 million-download milestone on the Play Store just a year after reaching the 100 million figure back in November 2020.

As spotted by Android Police, the Google One app now joins an exclusive club that includes various first-party titles, but it’s important to note that this figure is inflated as it comes pre-installed on many devices that have shipped throughout late-2020 and now 2021.

The app has expanded over the past couple of years to include more than just extra Google account storage. With selected tiers of a Google One membership you gain the ability to backup MMS messages on your Android phone, gain up to 10% cashback on purchases made via the Google Store, added Google Photos filters and editing tools, a dedicated VPN, plus additional perks and discounts.

Some of the extra Google One downloads will no doubt be attributed to the fact that Pixel devices no longer include free unlimited full-resolution backups for images and videos. This means that to expand beyond the initial 15GB free account storage, you will need to start subscribing to a Google One plan.

Fortunately, the plans start as low as $2 per month for 100GB of extra account storage. Expanded tiers begin offering the various aforementioned perks as you increase your monthly payment. Because this is tied directly to your Google account, a One subscription means you can download across devices and retain access to your important files and documents stored in Docs, Drive, and Photos.

More on Google One:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: