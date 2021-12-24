Stadia Changelog: A massive holiday sale, another Jackbox pack drops

Google Stadia met its goal of new games for 2021, and as the year comes to a close, the platform has launched an absolutely massive holiday sale.

Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to talk about. This includes a roundup of which new games were released on Stadia during the week, which games saw updates and patches, new games either confirmed or speculated for the platform, and more. Come back every Friday, and don’t forget to check out Bandwidth, our weekly look at the rest of the cloud gaming world, including GeForce Now, Luna, and more.

New games on Stadia

Just one new game arrived on Google Stadia this week, with Jackbox Party Pack 6 joining the newer Pack 7 and Pack 8 which debuted in recent weeks. Party Pack 6 brings with it five games, Trivia Murder Party 2, Dictionarium, Role Models, Joke Boat, and Push the Button.

As of this week, Google has added 107 games to Stadia during the calendar year 2021, officially meeting its promise of adding at least 100 games to the platform before the year’s end, a promise that was made in February.

Games coming to Stadia

Google didn’t announce and new games during the latest “This Week on Stadia” post, but one title was spotted coming through ratings boards. My Hero One’s Justice 2 was rated by PEGI, hinting that the game could come to Stadia soon.

Updates

Google launches a massive Stadia game sale

Live now, Google has nearly the entire Stadia library on sale this week the holiday, with some titles discounted by as much as 85%. A few highlights include Borderlands 3 for $14.99, Cyberpunk 2077 for $29.99, and FIFA 22 for $23.99. There are even more discounts for Stadia Pro members.

You can check out the full sale here.

January’s Stadia Pro games revealed

A bit ahead of schedule, Google revealed the next list of titles being added to Stadia Pro. Five new games will be added for the first month of 2022.

Nine to Five gets a major patch

The free-to-play team shooter Nine to Five picked up a notable patch this week, including Stadia-specific changes. The full changelog, as captured by our friends over at StadiaSource, is listed below.

Weapon balancing The Viceroy Base Damage increased: 110 → 143 The Viceroy Critical Multiplier decreased: 1.35 → 1.15 The Canary rate-of-fire decreased: 780 → 650

Fixed an issue where enemies would not hear the revive sound nearby.

Fixed an issue where textures would not load on the Old New York on Google Stadia.

Fixed an issue where the in-game surveys would not work on Google Stadia.

Fixed an issue where players could run silently while holding a melee weapon.

Fixed various crashes on Google Stadia.

Fixed various UI bugs.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: