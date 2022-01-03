Pixel 6 Pro owners can now get glass screen protectors from Whitestone Dome

After skipping the Google Pixel 4 and 5 series, Whitestone Dome has launched a line of tempered glass screen protectors for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

In the world of smartphone accessories, Whitestone Dome has made a number of high-end screen protectors for all manner of flagship smartphones. Since the launch of the Pixel 6 and especially the curved screen Pixel 6 Pro, reliable, high-quality screen protectors have, unfortunately, been in short supply. While you can get more affordable alternatives, Whitestone Dome Glass options are well-loved for feeling as close to the actual display glass as possible.

Because the process uses a liquid adhesive and UV bonding to attach to your display, in a process that differs from many other accessories on the market — which brings about an added cost. The Whitestone Dome Glass costs considerably more than other screen protector options for the Pixel 6 ($44.99 for 2-pack) and Pixel 6 Pro ($49.99 for 2-pack), but the Korean firm does offer a limited lifetime warranty.





Whitestone states that the Dome Glass tempered screen protector fully supports the fingerprint scanner on both Pixel 6 models — something that has caused problems for many owners thus far. There is a standard cutout for the Pixel 6 flat display punch-hole and a small U-shaped cutout for the centrally placed punch-hole notch on Pixel 6 Pro.

Previous versions for the Pixel 2 and 3 series have offered great protection with that premium cost so we’re intrigued to see just how this updated version stacks up. Understandably some may balk at the asking price but it’s worth noting that the asking price is considerably less than the cost of a screen repair in many regions. However, for most people, it’s important to note there are more affordable options on the market already that will offer similar levels of protection touted here:

You can buy the Whitestone Dome Glass screen protectors direct or from online retailers such as Amazon with accessories shipping from mid-January. Both options are offering a limited $15 discount on all orders. We’ll hopefully put the added screen protection through its paces over the coming weeks and give our own verdict if they’re worth almost $50.

