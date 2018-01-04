Hands-on: Whitestone Dome Glass makes essentially the perfect screen protector for the Google Pixel 2 XL [Video]

Curved glass has been a trend in the smartphone industry for a few years now, and it’s not really a bad one. Curving the edges and corners of glass help make the device a bit more durable, and it also just looks really cool. However, it’s made getting good screen protectors nearly impossible, especially when that curve is more on the dramatic side.

There have been a lot of inexpensive “solutions” to this, but frankly, they’re not any good. When you up the investment, though, the products get much better, and that’s obvious in the case of Glass Dome screen protectors from Whitestone. Recently, the company brought its product to the Pixel 2 XL, so let’s take a closer look.

The best gifts for Android users

Google’s Pixel 2 XL may be a flawed phone, but those who have bought it have still made one heck of an investment. Thus, protecting it is important, but it’s tough to do that and keep the experience as good as it can be. That’s where Dome Glass steps in.

Typically, screen protectors attach to your phone without any adhesive or with very minimal adhesive. Whitestone’s Dome Glass, on the other hand, adheres with an included solution and because of how it’s applied, the installation is basically perfect every time.

The fit and finish

First, let’s talk about the screen protector once it’s been installed. In short, it’s fantastic. The fit on this screen protector isn’t quite edge-to-edge, but it’s pretty close. Unlike most other screen protectors, though, hitting the edges doesn’t mean that there are bubbles.

Aside from the typical things you’d expect from a good screen protector like clarity, a thicker piece of glass to protect your device from a fall, and a clean finish — all of which Dome Glass has — this screen protector has one other aspect worth highlighting, and that is its oleophobic coating.

In short, this screen protector feels as good as a typical phone’s display, if not better, but that’s something you’ll have to experience for yourself.

The installation

A good screen protector is great, but what really sets Whitestone’s Dome Glass apart is the installation process. In short, it’s pretty crazy, but also one of the best set up processes I’ve ever gone through. This is because these screen protectors come with a well thought out frame which holds the phone in place, ensures you apply the adhesive properly, and place the screen protector on exactly right.

Even better, you get a UV lamp in the box which cures the adhesive under the glass, ensuring a long-lasting application.

Words can only express what you’re getting here so well, so to see the full process, watch the video below.

That’s great, but is it really worth up to $60?

Screen protectors break and sometimes don’t apply quite right, so I’ve always stuck to buying inexpensive screen protectors. However, I can say without a doubt that Dome Glass is worth the investment. The installation, as long as you take your time, is effortless and basically perfect, and the fit is incredible.

Sure, you’re eventually going to break it, but I’d much rather hand over the cash for another one of these than an actual repair to my phone’s glass. Plus, Whitestone actually sells replacement kits at a lower price (they aren’t available for the Pixel 2 XL just yet) to save you some money if you need a replacement.

Whitestone’s Dome Glass screen protector is now available for the Pixel 2 XL on Amazon, as well as for the standard Pixel 2.

Generally, this is priced at a whopping $59, which I still say is worth it, but at launch, the price is cut to $45. At that price, considering all you’re getting, this is honestly a deal you shouldn’t pass up.