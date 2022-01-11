OnePlus Buds Pro add ‘Dual Connection’ for using two Bluetooth devices at once

OnePlus Buds Pro may lack one of our favorite features fofr wireless earbuds, but they remain one of the better options out there for Android users today. Now, OnePlus is rolling out a Dual Connection feature for Buds Pro that allows you to connect more than one device at a time.

Announced in a forum post, this new Dual Connection mode is rolling out now to all OnePlus Buds Pro owners, including the ones that don’t use a OnePlus smartphone. For OnePlus smartphone users, the feature will arrive via an OTA in OxygenOS, while other Android users will need to use the HeyMelody app that controls ANC other features on the earbuds.

Once the Dual Connection update is installed, users can connect OnePlus Buds Pro to up to two different Bluetooth devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers. The earbuds will automatically switch between inputs based on where audio is coming from.

Enable the “Dual Connection” feature within the Headphone settings (go to Bluetooth Settings, press the cogwheel in front of OnePlus Pro and select Headphones) after pairing the Buds Pro with two Bluetooth devices. You can now seamless switch occurs when music is played from either one of two devices. You can also use the HeyMelody app to enable this feature in non-OnePlus devices.

OnePlus Buds Pro are available now for $149 through the brand’s online store.

