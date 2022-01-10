OnePlus 10 Pro launches in China w/ second-gen Hasselblad camera setup, more

After a week of teasing throughout CES 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro has now been unveiled as it officially launches in China.

Unlike in years prior, the OnePlus 10 Pro is launching first in China with a global reveal expected later in 2022. Much of the device has already been unveiled with the 6.7-inch smartphone packing in a 120Hz LTPO display that is capable of dynamically changing refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz depending on-screen context. This should help reduce battery consumption and is a continuation of the display technology first added to the OnePlus 9 Pro in 2021.

The specifications include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of superfast UFS 3.1 storage. There are a number of key spec bumps to the OnePlus 10 Pro including the usage of a large 5,000mAh battery. This is paired with Oppo’s “SuperVOOC” 80W fast charging that can go from 0-100% in just 32 minutes. The OnePlus 10 Pro also includes 50W wireless charging with reverse wireless charging also included.





OnePlus is continuing the high-profile partnership with Hasselblad on the OnePlus 10 series. The result is what OnePlus calls the “second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile” with added calibration from the Swedish camera giant. The selfie camera is rated at 32-megapixel while the triple rear camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide, and 8-megapixel telephoto zoom lens.

A new Hasselblad Pro Mode lets you take 12-bit RAW images on all three rear camera lenses while all lenses are capable of shooting full 10-bit color video too. This means a 25% increase in DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. RAW+ mode is also new here with images shot in this mode offering increased dynamic range and greater noise reduction courtesy of an improved computational photography model.













The OnePlus 10 Pro is also the first such OnePlus phone to include a dedicated Movie Mode for video. This gives you full manual controls for ISO levels, shutter speed, and white balancing at all phases of recording. You’re also able to record in the LOG format for the first time, which allows for more flexibility in color grading and post-production.

Added Hasselblad looks are also coming to the camera with three filters now available to choose from. The “Serenity,” “Radiance,” and “Emerald” options have been calibrated by Hasselblad Ambassador Yin Chao and Hasselblad Masters competition winners Ben Thomas and David Peskens, respectively. These enhanced filters mimic the photographers unique looks when taking images using their own medium format cameras.

The software will vary in China, with the OnePlus 10 Pro launching with ColorOS 12.1 based upon Android 12 and sans Google Play Services. When the OnePlus 10 series comes to global markets, it will come with OxygenOS 12 atop ColorOS and based upon Android 12.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 10 Pro is currently exclusive to China and will be available to purchase from January 13 in two colors: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. The OnePlus 10 Pro will “launch globally later in 2022.”

