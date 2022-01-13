Moto G Stylus 2022 leak shows off a snazzy gold colorway as specs leak

Motorola’s Moto G lineup helped usher in the era of actually good budget Android phones we enjoy today, but the series has evolved tremendously over time. Ahead of its coming release, the 2022 version of the Moto G Stylus has leaked on multiple occasions this month, divulging its design and some of the spec sheet.

91Mobiles today published a handful of images of the 2022 Moto G Stylus, showing off its new design in a subdued golden colorway. We can clearly see that the design has a triple camera array, a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, and a centered-hole-punch design. The typical siloed stylus is also present with a matching gold color.

While there’s nothing especially exciting about the design, a recent leak provides more context.

A tweet from Nils Ahrensmeier shows some marketing materials that corroborate the design and divulge portions of the spec sheet. This includes that the 2022 version of the Moto G Stylus will have 128GB of storage, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and at least one 50MP camera on the rear.

Moto G Stylus 2022

(the one previously renderd by @OnLeaks) pic.twitter.com/F6DIAJmGhp — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 4, 2022

Further recent reports about this device pin down a 6.58 inch FHD display, Snapdragon 480+ processor, and up to 6GB of RAM.

