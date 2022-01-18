Deals: HP Chromebook 11 x2 $200 off, Anker Android accessories from $9, more

All of today’s best deals include a $200 discount on the HP Chromebook 11 x2. That’s alongside Anker Android accessories from $9 and these Sony Google TVs from $798. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HP Chromebook 11 x2 sports a detachable keyboard, now $200 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront now offers the HP 11-inch Chromebook x2 for $399. While not as steep of a discount as over Black Friday, today’s offer arrives as the second-best price yet while marking only the third notable price cut. This is $200 off the usual $599 price tag, as well.

Delivering a detachable keyboard with a built-in trackpad that magnetically snaps to the device, you’re looking at an 11-inch 2K display that pairs with an included stylus. Around the back, there’s a unique rear kickstand that allows for positioning the Chromebook x2 in various angles. This model arrives with 64GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save on Anker Android accessories from $9

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is starting off the week by launching a new accessory sale today, with deals marked down to as low as $9. Headlining the discounts this time around, the new Anker Nano Pro 40W Dual Port USB-C Charger is down to $30. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at one of the first discounts and a new all-time low. This capable Anker charger is the perfect companion to your Android and other everyday carry gear with a two-port design. It can dish out 40W of power in total, allowing you to juice up a Google Pixel 6 at the full 20W on top of earbuds and more. Our launch coverage details what you can expect from the package.

Sony’s 120Hz HDMI 2.1 4K Smart Google TVs from $798

Amazon is now offering the Sony 65-inch Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $798. Regularly $1,200 at Best Buy where it’s marked down to $800, today’s deal is $402 off the going rate, $100 under the Amazon Black Friday price last year, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the giant 85-inch variant at $1,798, marked down from the regular $2,500 for $702 in savings. This is a smart HDMI 2.1 Google TV with a 4K 120Hz panel and a dedicated gaming mode. That’s on top of AirPlay 2, HDR, and Dolby Vision support, direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. It has four total HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more.

