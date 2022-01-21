Bandwidth: Hitman Trilogy is now available with Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming

Microsoft announced the next batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass this week, which includes the Hitman Trilogy, complete with cloud support.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

Hitman Trilogy joins Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft’s ambitions in the gaming space continue to expand, this week with the company buying Activision Blizzard in a massive deal that’s sure to benefit Xbox Game Pass.

Alongside that bombshell, Microsoft also announced the next few games that are joining Xbox Game Pass, with the star of the show being the Hitman Trilogy which is now live on all platforms, including with xCloud streaming. Other new cloud-compatible Xbox Game Pass titles include:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Nobody Saves the World

Death’s Door

Hitman Trilogy

Pupperazzi

Rainbow Six Extraction

Windjammers 2

All of these titles are available now on Xbox Game Pass.

Rainbow Six Extraction headlines GeForce Now and Amazon Luna expansions

Following Xbox and Stadia, Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Amazon Luna both expanded their libraries this week with Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Extraction. You’ll need to buy the game through Ubisoft Connect to play on GeForce Now, or with Ubisoft+ on Amazon Luna.

Nvidia GeForce Now added three other games this week, with the full list including:

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (New release on Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 20)

Blacksmith Legends (Steam)

Fly Corp (Steam)

Garfield Kart – Furious Racing (Steam)

Meanwhile, Amazon Luna also added Control: Ultimate Edition to its Luna+ subscription this week. Control was already available on the platform, but now players have access to the game’s upgraded version.

#NewonLuna+: Control Ultimate Edition. The Federal Bureau of Control has been invaded. Annihilate an ominous enemy, and fight to restore humanity. Will you regain control? Play @ControlRemedy Ultimate Edition with Luna early access here: https://t.co/IU81kXHNDm pic.twitter.com/JpGx0mctgt — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) January 20, 2022

